Effective science education at school level to produce quality: Mukhtar

Chairman HEC, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad on Monday underlined that effective science education at school level is a building block to produce quality higher education, which is critical to achieve sustainable economic development in Pakistan. He stated this while addressing “The International Forum on Science Education which was held in conjunction with the 2018 meeting of InterAcademic Partnership on Science Education Programme (IAP SEP)”.

The forum themed ‘Quality Science Education at Schools- A Must for Quality Higher Education and Economic Development’ was jointly organised here by Higher Education Commission(HEC), ECO Science Foundation, Pakistan Academy of Sciences and Alif Ailaan.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman, HEC, Dr Qasim Jan, President, Pakistan Academy of Sciences, Dr Manzoor Hussain Soomro, President, ECO Science Foundation, and around 200 speakers and participants from 12 countries of the world attended the forum. Dato Lee Yee Cheong, Chair, Global Council InterAcademic Partnership on Science Education Programme graced the forum as keynote speaker.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, further said that science, technology and innovation are critical inputs for sustainable economic development and poverty alleviation. He signified the role of HEC in promoting Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in Pakistan.

He urged the participants and stakeholders to use this Forum as a platform to synergise strengths to ensure and promote quality science education at school levels, which would be critical input to quality higher education in Pakistan. “We can achieve global competitiveness only if we promote and produce qualified human resources and a STEM workforce to the global challenges of water, climate change, energy and food security for future generations”, he added.

The Chairman urged the Muslim countries to get united and jointly work to regain the prestige the Muslims used to enjoy in their golden era being leaders in science.—APP

