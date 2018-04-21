Effective role to eliminate quackery in Punjab urged

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health (P&SH) Khawaja Imran Nazir has directed the Deputy District Officers Health (DDOsH) to play their active role for eliminating the quackery from the province.

The Provincial Minister for P&SH stated this while addressing the monthly conference of DDOsH here on Saturday. Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, Director General Dr. Munir Ahmed, senior officers of the department and DDOsH of all the towns from the province attended the conference.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said that no pressure or influence should be taken while taking action against the quacks and sealing their clinics. Government is fully backing the officers in this regard. He observed that quacks are the big source of mishandling and aggravating the diseases and patients of dengue and other diseases paid heavy price for the negligence of quacks.

The Provincial Minister further said that Punjab is proud on the success of EPI Programme which is the result of tireless efforts of the officers and the staff of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department as well as the field officers due to which the routine immunization coverage in Punjab has been crossed 80 percent. However, it can be raised upto 100 percent if the community especially parents should cooperate with the Health teams and took responsibility for giving basic right of health to their children, he added.

Kh. Imran Nazir asked the parents to spare sometime for their children to get fully immunize them against the diseases including polio. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan directed the officers that they should make visits of health facilities in their jurisdiction, a routine of their official activities and must take immediate steps for removing the gaps, identified during their visits to the health facilities.

During the DDOsH monthly conference, necessary instructions and guidelines were provided by the highest and the experts to the DDOsH for prevention of diseases improving EPI coverage and primary health facilities. The conference also evaluated the performance of deputy district officers for making the healthcare service delivery at town level.

Orignally published by INP