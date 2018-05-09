Effective public money management to help govt in resource allocation

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

To encourage and sustain the economic growth of any country, there is a need to have a well designed public financial management system and PFM institutes from the perspective of transparency, accountability, responsiveness, cost effectives, adaptability, and all. The public financial management is the integral part of the governance.

Addressing the 3rd Public Finance Management Conference organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) in conjunction with the CIPFA here, President ICAP Riaz Rehman Chamdia said that managing public money effectively can help all areas of government activities including effective resource allocation, policy making, fight against corruption, better services and outcomes to improve the lives of people.

Sound PFM support, aggregate control, privatization, transparency, economic growth and efficiency in the management of public resources and delivery of services which are very critical to achievement of public policy objectives of any government of country.

Chairman PFM Conference committee, Rashid Ibrahim highlighted the theme of PFM Conference and the recommendation emerged from that conference for the Government of Pakistan.

Andrew Burns, President CIPFA introducing his organization, told that it is an international professional body for people working in public finance or members in training throughout the public services, national organizations, major accountancy firms, the local bodies where public money needs to be effectively managed. It began more than 130 years ago in 1885.

During second sessions, Muhammad Abdul Basir, Former Additional General expressed his views on implementation of integrated reporting in public sector. He said that we lack not only the intellect but we have very limitation of patience. Disagreement or different views are not tolerated. Most of things are enforced until there is an ownership of a process, the desired impact does not occurred.

At third session, Sardar Adnan Alam, Deputy Director NAB shared a paper on Fighting Fraud and Corruption in Public Services. He noted that corruption is a big problem in developing countries as people start fulfilling their own and family needs.

Asad Umer said that Pakistan has used to have world class public institutions in the public sector but it slowly and surely lost one of them one by one. The general reason is for that is very simple. You look at performance of public sector or in the non private sphere, you will find out that those institutions have high political infiltration will perform better than others, he added.

Other speakers included Gillian Fawcett, Head of International Affair CIPFA, Syed Ali Shah, Akhram El Shorbaji of World Bank and Abdullah Yousaf. The conference concluded on an appreciative note with the participants looking to the next. PFM conference to enrich their experience.