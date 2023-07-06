The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan presided over an important crime meeting at the Central Police Office, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, the meeting was attended by CPO Headquarters Malik Awais Ahmed, SSP Operations Malik JameelZafar, AIG Operations Saud Khan, zonal DPOs, SDPOs and Incharge of all police stations. The ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reviewed the performance of all divisions thoroughly and emphasized the significance of proactive measures to prevent crime. Those officers who exhibited poor performance were strongly reprimanded, underlining the commitment to ensuring efficiency and effectiveness within the police force.

With the objective of curbing criminal activities, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan issued directives to all officers to employ comprehensive strategies tailored to their respective areas of jurisdiction. Additionally, he stressed the utmost importance of apprehending judicial fugitives and proclaimed offenders, urging strict action against individuals providing shelter to such elements. He urged to boost the campaign against drug peddlers in different areas of the city, especially educational institutions, adding that a special crackdown against proclaimed and target offenders should be started immediately.

He also directed the officials to enforce regulations against vehicles lacking proper number plates, tinted glasses .