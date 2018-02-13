Effective policing impossible without public coordination: IGP

ISLAMABAD : Inspector General of Police Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri has said that effective and successful policing is impossible without cooperation of public especially youth.

It was stated by him while addressing the volunteers participating in campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) aimed to create awareness about traffic rules among citizens.

It is to mention that ITP campaign is already underway to ensure safe road environment following directions of IGP and around 26 students of Capital University of Science and Technology are educating road users about safety tips.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Malik Matloob Ahmed is monitoring this campaign and pamphlets about traffic rules are being distributed at important boulevards, avenues and chowks of the city.

The IGP said that policing model of Islamabad is being followed by police of other provinces and hoped to make road environment in the Capital completely safe. “All Pakistan Inspector General of Police Conference has also appreciated Islamabad police due to its performance which was really a great moment for me,” he added.

He said that community and friendly policing was our focus at the time of inception of ITP and this idea was implemented in true letter and spirit. He also appreciated the performance of ITP force and hoped for further improvement in it.

Orignally published by INP