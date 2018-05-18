Effective patrolling, vigilance to be ensured during Ramazan

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri has directed all police officials to ensure effective patrolling and high vigilance during sacred month of Ramazan. He made these directions while chairing a meeting to review law and order situation in Islamabad which was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, AIG (Operations) Asmat Ullah Junejo, SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, all Zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs of all police stations and other police officials.

The IGP directed for strict security arrangements during month of Ramazan and asked police officials to have ‘Sehar and Iftar’ with their subordinates performing duties at police pickets. He said that he would also remain engage with jawans.

Islamabad police chief directed all police officials to devise patrolling and security plan in their respective areas and to conduct checking of all near worship places through metal detectors. He said parking lots should be away from Masajid and Imambargahs and strict patrolling to be ensured.

The IGP said that police checking points have been erected in different areas while strict action to be ensured against professional beggars. He said police officials would check those performing duties during prayer timings and to ensure high vigilance there.

He reviewed the crime situation in the city as well performance of each police official and directed for effective crackdown against absconders and checking of hotels, inns and guests houses.

Police officials performing well in handling crime was appreciated and those included SP City Zone, SP Saddar Zone, SDPOs Bhara Kahu Circle, Saddar Circle, Shamas Colony Circle, SHO Shamas Colony, Golra and Bhara Kahu police stations.

The IGP directed all police officials performing duties at police stations to improve their performance and address the grievances of the masses on immediate basis following the merit to win the confidence and support of the people for the cops’ department.

He said that FIRs must be registered at police stations on merit and without any delay and inconvenience to the citizens. He also directed police officials for strict monitoring of the sluggish and corrupt cops and inform high ups for their involvement in any kind of such activities. He said that investigation of cases must be made on merit and no delay in this process would be tolerated. The IGP said that Islamabad Police is determined to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and no stone will be leave unturned to accomplish this responsibility.

Mr. Temuri said that approach time of Rescue 15 police officials to the crime scene or other venue during emergency should be 5-7 minutes. He said that eye system has been introduced for monitoring of guest houses while strict action should be ensured against drug peddlers, bootleggers and those involved in immoral activities.—APP

