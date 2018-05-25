Effective mechanism in place to monitor edible items prices during Ramazan: DC

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner (DC)Talat Mehmood Gondal Thursday said an effective mechanism was in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities in order to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramadan.

He along with Assistant Commissioner City Laiqat Ali visited Ramadan Bazaars set up at Committee Chowk and Gulzar-e-Quaid and said the promise of providing relief to the citizens through Sasta Bazaars made by the government are being fulfilled to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The DC checked the prices of commodities of daily use items, displaying of rate lists at proper place, installation of CCTV and also inquired from consumers about the prices, availability and quality of essential items.

He said stern action is being taken against shopkeepers found involved in hoarding, profiteering and the adulteration.

Gondal directed the administration of bazzars to ensure provision of essential items to the general public at controlled rates.—APP