Effective measures stressed to reduce industrial carbon footprint

Net Zero Pakistan Coalition (NZP) hosted a daylong workshop on greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting to build capacity for its 22 member companies at Sapphire Finishing Mills. The workshop provided the participant companies a distinct opportunity to share knowledge and expertise on carbon accounting.

Using a case study-based approach, the workshop aimed to help participants learn from their peers the best practices for measuring GHG emissions responsible for human-induced global warming.

Renowned technical trainer and Group Head EHS Mustafa Ahmad conducted the workshop at Soorty Enterprises. The workshop included sessions on employing best international practices for measuring direct GHG emissions as well as indirect emissions from sources such as generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating and cooling consumed in manufacturing products.

Mustafa Ahmad, while emphasising on the importance of the workshop stated, “Measuring greenhouse gas emissions is the first but most crucial step in any company’s journey towards net zero emissions.

The techniques we learned today will enable companies to evaluate the effects of their industrial activities on climate in a standardized discipline.

This workshop will help us develop short and long term action plans to reduce emissions and set goals for the next production cycles.”

The workshop is a part of NZP’s ongoing efforts to enable its member companies from various sectors of Pakistan to attain net zero emissions by 2050.

The coalition, in collaboration with public institutions and the private sector, is establishing a roadmap and framework for reporting and reducing carbon emissions effectively.

A similar workshop will be held in Karachi later this month.