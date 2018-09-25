Effect of mini budget on public

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar presented a mini-budget 2018-19 on Tuesday in the National Assembly that will be a game-changer for the ongoing financial year. Being a revised version of former government’s budget, the new plan highlighted the protection of the poor and taxing those who earn more. It aims to elevate agriculture so they support exports, create jobs and earn foreign exchange. The Finance Minister began his speech with an assessment of the country’s economic situation, noting that the budget deficit had expanded to 6.6 per cent from 4.1 per cent at the start of the last government’s tenure. “We need to decide — not the government alone, but the parliament together — if we want to continue like this,” he said. In this spirit, he invited the opposition lawmakers to suggest proposals and amendments, saying that the government will accommodate these suggestions if possible. In view of budget summary it can be assumed that for common man of Pakistan this will be tough to survive under this mini budget.

SHARMEEN FARID

Karachi

