Imran-led government had initially promised with its voters that the regime would ultimately work for educational reforms. But the scenario is yet not progressed. The number of out-of- school children is skyrocketing. A big chunk approximately 23 million children are out of school around the country. Let’s see, how PTI government works for the enrollment of the out –of-school children!

Pakistan is, no doubt, confronted with many problems externally and internally. However, educational improvement and policies are always neglected. The country is currently following the trend of financial assistance from neighbouring states to improve its socio-economic conditions. It is, however, a good idea as well. But considering educational quagmire and countering it is need of hour. Without revamping and establishing educational productive policies, the country’s economic and educational progress is impossible.

It is also another reality that infrastructure of overall government schools of the country is not up to the mark. Even, there are thousands schools locked forever. How would there be any enrollment, when schools are in meagre number and poor condition? Building new schools and recruiting more teachers is a necessary idea. It is, therefore, an emergency of educational quagmire now. It is right time the PTI government fulfill its due promise and ensure that education is the only power to change the fate of the country.

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur

