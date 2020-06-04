Educational institutions to remain closed until situation improves: Ghani

The Government of Sindh has announced that all educational institutes will not be allowed to open until coronavirus situation improves. The Education Minister, while talking to media in Sindh Assembly, rejected reports of opening of schools from June 15 and warned that strict action will be taken against violators of government orders. The minister criticized PTI leaders of the province and said that government imposed strict lockdown to save lives. Provincial govt is busy in fighting coronavirus while opposition is fighting government as only Sindh’s opposition provoked transporters and business community to defy government orders, he added. SaeedGhani said that markets were allowed to open on orders of the court than how can Punjab govt close markets for violations of SOPs as it is clear violation of Supreme Court’s orders. He that coronavirus is affecting all including youth and minors. He also expressed concerns over coronavirus situation in Punjab’s capital and said that random testing in Lahore has revealed that six percent of the city’s population has contracted the novel coronavirus.