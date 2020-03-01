Educational institutions to remain closed till March13

Staff Reporter The Sindh government has announced that educational institutions in the province will remain closed till March 13, 2020. Chief minister Sindh’s spokesperson confirmed that the decision had been taken during a meeting presided by the chief minister. Pakistan reported four cases of the pandemic coronavirus this month which has killed an estimated 2,700 and affected 80,000 around the world. A previous notification from the Government of Sindh had announced the closure of educational institutions from February 27, 2020, to March 2, 2020. On Saturday, a second coronavirus case was reported in Karachi. The Sindh Health department had disclosed that the man had been quarantined and all those with whom he had physical contact, had been isolated as well.