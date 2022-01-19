Educational institutions to open three days a week: NCOC Coronavirus positivity rate in Karachi reaches 38.79pc

Pertaining to the rising Covid-19’s Omicron cases across the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has proposed to open the educational institutes three days a week.

The second important meeting of the NCOC was held in which the situation of educational institutions was also reviewed while various proposals regarding new restrictions were considered in the meeting.

Moreover, it was discussed in the meeting that a proposal to make schools online for seven days in Islamabad was also considered.

Meanwhile Coronavirus positivity rate in provincial capital of Sindh, Karachi has risen to record level of 38.79 percent as country faces fifth wave of the deadly virus fueled by Omicron variant.According to details, 439 Omicron patients have been reported in Karachi.

The positivity ratio in Hyderabad and Lahore has escalated to 12 percent and 12.9 percent respectively.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,333,521.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,029 today. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,034 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,091 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,703 in Sindh 5,963 in KP, 969 in Islamabad, 749 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 187 in GB.

Furthermore, 505,930 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 454,372 in Punjab 182,419 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 111,855 in Islamabad, 34,770 in Azad Kashmir 33,729 in Balochistan and 10,446 in Gilgit-Baltistan.