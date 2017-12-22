Educational institutions of Cantt Garrisons to be uplifted

Staff Reporter

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, HI (M) said that all resources will be utilized and efforts will be made to uplift Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantts Garrisons. He urged students to seek education not only to get degree but for serving of the country. He advised teachers to give knowledge of moral values to their students so that they could be good citizen and human beings of the country.

He said, “Army is not a profession. It is a way of life. It teaches how to live and how to serve the Nation and the country.”

“Education is essential for the development and progress of the country”, said Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen Nadeem Raza.

He was addressing all Pakistan Academics & Sports Awards ceremony 2017 as chief guest of Federal Government Educational Institutions (C/G) held at FG Sir Syed Public School Rawalpindi.