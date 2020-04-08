Educational institutes under Federal Govt directed to cut 20pc tuition fee

Staff Reporter

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) on Wednesday directed all private educational institutes under the domain of the federal government to cut 20 percent tuition fee received during holidays due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to a handout issued from the regulatory body, the PEIRA directed the educational institutes to give 20 percent exemption in the tuition fees charged during the months of coronavirus-related holidays.

“The fees should be received on monthly-basis and and if any challans have been issued without giving exemption then they should be withdrawn,” it said.