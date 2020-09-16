Educational activities resume

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

After seven-month of closure of educational activities from class 9 to onward, due to COVIDE-19 pandemic, have resumed across the district under strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Moghis Sanaullah Wednesday directed district administration, officers of education department to regularly visit the public and private schools and ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, the department of education has started cleanliness drive.