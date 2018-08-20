Education top priority

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The prime minister told the nation in his address that education remains our top priority. The standard of education at government-run schools is very poor.

He said that we know how middle class suffers due to lack of quality education in government schools. We will declare education emergency. “We also cannot leave madressah students behind. They too should become engineers and doctors and generals. Why do we not give them the opportunity? We need to do it.”

“We also need to fix our education system,” he said. “We need to focus on government schools, which are in a shambles. I know that salaried individuals are making huge sacrifices to make sure their children get a decent education. They sometimes work two jobs to give their children the best they can.

