Education system to introduce latest technologies: Aman

Air Tech Conference, Techno Show at Air University

City Repoter

The opening ceremony of Air Tech Conference and Techno Show was held at Air University, Islamabad. Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion. Air Vice Marshal (Retd), Faaiz Amir, Vice Chancellor of Air University was also present at the occasion. Distinguished speakers gave presentations on different aspects of Science and Technology during the opening session of the conference.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, in his keynote address on Leadership, Education & Society Development, said that the purpose of education system must be to introduce latest technologies and contribute something positive for the betterment of society as a whole.

He also urged the importance of industry-academia cooperation. In this re-gard, he asked industry professionals to guide universities what kind of skills are needed. No doubt, Pakistani stu-dents are talented, intelligent and hard-working but to achieve success in life goals, unconditional faith, firm com-mitment and tireless struggle are essential. He said. The Air Chief emphasized that most important segment of an education system must be character building of students. He said that every fellow human-being deserves respect equally. “Without practicing good values, there is no purpose of any kind of success,” he said, while adding that a role model leader must have courage to take tough decisions at the time of crisis.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor of Air University AVM (r) Faaiz Amir highlighted the key aspects of the AirTech’17 conference. He said that AirTech’17 is designed to serve as a platform where a fair and competitive environment will be provided to young students to design, build & present technical solutions and perform innova-tive tasks in respective fields by utilizing their creative skills blended with the scientific academic knowledge and technical capabilities. Various topics related to robotics, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies also came under-discussion. A large number of students, academia and industry professionals attended the AirTech’17 conference.

Over three thousand students from around hundred edu-cational institutions would present their projects in this four day conference. Competitions in 26 different disciplines including photography, Aeromodelling and Robotics etc will also be held during this grand event. The main objective of the conference is to highlight the importance of technology in the progress of a na-tion and offering opportunities to the talented students to show-case their hidden talent at both national and international levels.