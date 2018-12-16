Education system

The overall development status of every country depends upon the standard of education prevalent across that country. It is an era of knowledge based economies, and countries failing in education find it hard to catch up with the developed world. Thus teachers’ contributions are well acknowledged as builders of the nation and moulders of personalities. In fact the key player of every educational system is the teacher, who is considered the backbone of the entire system all over the world.

Teacher is the major implementer of all educational reforms at the grass root level. Teaching, without doubt, is considered one of the very noble professions. It offers constant intellectual challenges, acknowledgement and respect in the society. Pakistan has not yet achieved its target of UPE (Universal Primary Education) set in 1960 that was to be achieved by 1980. Analysis of the educational status of Pakistan reveals that a reasonable progress has been made by it since independence. At that time not even a million students were studying in schools, whereas now more than twelve million children are in schools.

The recent comparison with the educational situation in China and India shows that Pakistan is still far behind than the more thickly populated neighbouring countries, where China with literacy rate of 90% and India with 65% are substantially ahead of Pakistan. Despite the current economic challenges and constraints facing colleges and universities, institutions should consider Checkering and Gamson’s (1991) suggestion that a consistent allocation of funds for faculty professional development be in place as a means to encourage and support the on-going development of effective teaching practices. Moreover, institutions should consider providing professional development centres and programs such as centres for teaching and learning.

SADIA AROOSA

Islamabad

