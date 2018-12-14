Education is the most important for the development of human civilization. A country needs different kinds of professionals such as Doctors, Engineers, Teachers and other technical hands. If people are educated, they can understand their duties and rights. “Education is the most powerful weapon, you can use to change the World. – Nelson Mandela”

Unfortunately, education system of Pakistan is one of the most corrupt sectors. According to a report, about 22.89 million children are out of schools, it means 1 child out of every 3 is deprived of school. There should be one education system for all.

At my point, private schools are much better than Government schools, private schools are in English medium and also have new syllabuses. Government should come forward to improve the standard of public schools and the secondary board should be upgraded.

RAFIQUE AMAN

Hyderabad

