The education system in my country is impoverished. We want to follow western people. We want to adopt their lifestyle. But, lifestyle comes with education. Education should be a demand of everybody. There are 5 levels of education in Pakistan. Primary, middle, secondary, higher secondary and university level. From primary to secondary, there is still a medium system in schools. This medium system is categorized into English medium and Urdu medium. Students from lower class family choose Urdu medium and students from middle or upper class choose English medium. There is no proper guideline for those students which come to get admission in an Urdu medium. School’s authority is not providing a proper guideline to them. This class difference is creating a lot of problems to the youngster. After completing their school, when they move towards college they face a lot of problems. They have a poor vocabulary. They cannot understand English properly. They are Zero in creative writing. English is a global language. We can’t oppose the significance of English. Schools should banish Urdu medium from their education system. Students are facing a lot of problems. Every school should arrange proper lecture of English language.

NIMRA ANJUM

Faisalabad

