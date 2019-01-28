Although, according to the Constitution of Pakistan, free basic education is the right of every child. Failure to provide free education is violation of the Constitution. There was a time when government schools used to be considered as best educational institutions. After that, many private schools entered the market and created the difference between private and public schools and with the passage of time public schools lost their credibility. Now, private schools are regarded superior.

The reason of monopoly of private schools is that all parents want quality education for their kids. But, unfortunately, due to lack of funds, Administrations of public schools have failed to provide basic education to the children. Parents want to shift their children but they do not have alternate option due to limited financial resources. For rural areas, there is a limited access to educational institutions particularly at higher levels of education. School infrastructure in terms of classrooms, drinking water is poor. Many schools even do not have class rooms and students have to sit in the open. Schools become non-functional during rains.However in urban areas, better infrastructure (both in terms of human and physical facilities) and quality education are some important incentives which motivate students of these areas to participate in schools. This is discrimination between the urban and rural students. Because of this discrimination rural areas’ students cannot compete with urbanites. Students of FATA/KP and Baluchistan are most affected as compared to other provinces because of discrimination in education system. It is much needed that government introduce the uniform policy across the county and upgrade the level of public schools by providing missing facilities in rural areas, so that students of rural areas become a part of modern society.

SHAMS HUSSAIN FAROOQI

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp