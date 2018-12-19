?Education standard has drastically gone down in our country and especially in Karachi. There was a time when education standard was very high in Karachi but political parties have played their role to take interest of our youth away from education and involved them in political activities.

One aspect of appalling education standard is that from school level to university level students, it is seen that students communicate with each other in Urdu or in their native/regional languages by using English alphabets though they study in English medium schools, colleges and universities. It is food for thought for us to put ourselves on right track and needed to be comprehended that we should choose language of communication first then use alphabets of that language because today’s students will become doctors, engineers, bureaucrats, politicians, etc.

In short our youth is our future and if we do not make them realize what is wrong and what is right then their habits will become mature enough and would be hard to get rid of them. School administration should look into this matter and bind their students and teachers that if they want to speak in English they would not be allowed to speak in any other language and vice versa.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp