Education priority of present govt: Nadeem

The first and foremost priority of present government is education. Private schools should also need to come forward for the sake of out of school children.

They should also provide free of cost education for poor and deserving children. It is our collective responsibility to give our children, a better future that is impossible without education. Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare Said while addressing a one day consultative meeting titled “Role of Private Educational Institutions in Provision of Education to out of School Children.” Ms. Wajiha Akram Parliamentary Secretary M/o Federal Education and Professional Training was the chief guest.

Representatives of civil society, students, educational experts and private schools associations participated in the meeting. In his opening remarks Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman NCSW said that the first and foremost priority of present Government is education. It is need of time that Private schools come forward for the sake of out of school children.

They should also provide free of cost education for poor and deserving children. It is our collective responsibility to give our children, a better future through education. It is the responsibility of state to impart education to all children. Present Government is paying its full attention in this regard. Soon, these steps will bring positive and fruitful results. After implementing the recommendations of this workshop literacy rate can be improved. At this occasion, Ms. Wajiha Akram Parliamentary Secretary said, without focusing the welfare and education of children, no state can make progress in any field of life.

The progress and prosperity of this country is related to their education. Present government strives to build a welfare society free from beggary, ignorance and oppression. Participants of the meeting showed solidarity with the Armed Forces of the Pakistan for the defense & security of the country and are ready to share the burden shoulder to shoulder with Army.

