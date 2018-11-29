GOVERNMENT Tuesday launched National Education Policy Framework 2018 under the first one hundred day plan. The Education Ministry in its framework has identified four key areas in the education sector including improving quality education, enrollment of out-of-school children, imparting skills to youth and introducing uniform education system, reiterating resolve to these challenges in the next five years.

All the points included in the new education policy are very critical and key to bring fundamental changes in the overall education system. As regards the quality of education is concerned, this need to be improved at the public sector schools and this can be done by also imparting right kind of training and refresher courses to the teachers. Along with this, the introduction of uniform syllabus will also help end the class divisions various systems of education has created in our society. The syllabus should be formulated in consultation with all the stakeholders including the seminaries so that the same could be applied there and their students could also be brought into the national mainstream. Previous government had also launched a campaign to enroll out-of-school children, the figure of which runs into millions. The government in its policy has also set the target of enrolling 20 million children. To achieve this target, the federal government will have to take on board the provinces and come up with such a policy that encourages the poor families to send their children to the schools. In our view, the most important aspect of the policy is its focus on the skill development which in fact is need of the hour as this will prepare the youth to stand on their own feet and earn their livelihood. The ratio of technical and vocational training in our country is very low when compared with other countries. Equipping the youth with the market-oriented training will open many opportunities for them not only inside but also abroad especially the Gulf where there is great demand of skilled manpower. We can also fully benefit from the CPEC provided we have a large pool of skilled force. Given the mushroom growth of private schools, it is also important that the government take steps that check the quality of their education and regulate their fee structure. Both the federal and provincial governments need to take steps to bring these schools under some sort of regulations.

