MNA and Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram has said that education plays key role in progress of any country and history showed those countries had excel that brought revolution in education sector.

She was addressing at award ceremony arranged by Journalist Welfare Association (JWA) in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Monday.

Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram said she paid tribute to those people who played his role on progress of the country.

She further said philosophy of give and take for the country is to be given up.

RAC Director Waqar Ahmed said encouragement is necessary for those who are working for betterment of any department.

JWA President Pervaiz Aasi also told the purpose of the event and thanked distinguished guests.

Renowned artist Masood Khawaja anchored the ceremony. The people from different departments like education, fine arts, showbiz, journalism, sports and others were awarded excellence awards.—APP

