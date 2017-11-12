Education necessary for nationa’s progress: DMC Central chairman

Staff Reporter

District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central Ka-rachi Chairman Rehan Hashmi on Saturday said that no nation could progress without education.

Speaking after inaugurating a science exhibition here at Al-Hameed Secondary School, he said posi-tive extra-carricular activities were necessary for improving the mental health and ability of the stu-dents as they were going to become leaders, scien-tists and industrialists in future.

Rehan Hashmi said the DMC Central was striv-ing for the improvement of educational institutions.

Earlier, school principal Manwar Hameed high-lighted the purpose of holding the exhibition.