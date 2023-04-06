Education Minister Rana Tanveer for including constitution in syllabus

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the Constitution of Pakistan is being included in the syllabus on an urgent basis to promote awareness among students about the importance of the Constitution and how it guarantees their fundamental rights and freedom.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of IBCC National Inter-boards bilingual declamation competitions, held in lieu of the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan, at University in Islamabad in which students from all over Pakistan participated. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) organized the Inter-Board Bilingual Declamation Competition in three different phases i.e on the board level, province level, and on the national level. The theme for the competition was “My Constitution-Guarantee of My Freedoms,” which was held in both English and Urdu languages, and the participants presented their speeches with great zeal and enthusiasm. The Minister congratulated the students for their outstanding performance and emphasized the significance of the Constitution in safeguarding the rights of the citizens.