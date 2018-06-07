Education minister chairs introductory meeting

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh Wednesday chaired introductory meeting at the Committee Room of the ministry.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Akbar Hussain Durrani, heads of all attached departments of the Ministry and officers of the ministry, a press release said.

During the meeting, presentation was given to the minister on the functions and achievements of ministry and its attached departments.—APP

