LAHORE : Federal Minister for Education, Mian Shafqat Mahmood chaired a meeting of the management of Aiwan-e-Iqabl here on Saturday.

During the meeting held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, the management briefed Mian Shafqat Mahmood about about working, performance as well as problems of the Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Aiwan-e-Iqbal Arif Nizami, Joint Secretary Hanif Akhlaq, Deputy Secretary Rab Nawaz Abbasi and Administrator Aiwan-e-Iqbal Anjum Waheed.

Share on: WhatsApp