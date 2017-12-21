Education on merit not money is hallmark of ITU: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : To provide best possible education on merit not money is the hallmark of the Information Technology University (ITU) the Punjab, which was dreamt four years back in accordance with the concept realized as per the vision of father of the nation Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who led from front through his visionary leadership to carved out a welfare State.

The Chief Minister of the Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Information Technology University (ITU)’s main campus here today.

He said that no one should be deprived of the best education due to non-availability of resources as in the eyes of law all citizens were equal and deserved equal opportunities in education and health. ITU would not charge $ 50,000 but its meant in terms of performance and intelligence, which was the order of the day, he added.

He further stated that dedicating precious resources for the development and prosperity of the nation was a big investment in the youth of Pakistan as the future of the country was in their hands. We don’t lack resources we only lack state of mind, which needed to change the fate to defeat our right left neighbors and to become choosers, he said.

Shehbaz Sharif lauded the stature and services of Dr. Umar Saif for making the dream come true and termed the event a great moment in the history of Pakistan to kick start first campus of ITU. He congratulated the students, their parents and the faculty on their achievements on the first successful convocation. Earlier he unveiled the groundbreaking plaque of the main campus being built at 183 acre area on Barki road.

Dr. Umar Saif founding Vice Chancellor of ITU, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Advisor to the CM in his welcoming address said that 63% partial or full scholarship for deserving students as per vision of the CM has made ITU a University of common man, which received Rs.700 million research grants, published 465 research papers in leading journals of the World and through 160 Startups under project Plan9 attracted US $ 70 million (Rupees seven billion) investment and that was not possible without the patronage of Shehbaz Sharif who attached great importance to ITU and his help would be remembered centuries to come.

He added that the admission acceptance ratio is 2.28 % which confirmed ITU as a selective University while faculty acceptance is 1 % assembled from the best institutions of the globe. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Ali Raza Gilani said that we should not under estimate ourselves anymore and should become offensive as the modern world was the age of information and technology and it has highest rate of employment opportunities. The establishment of faculty development academy to learn teaching methodology would further improve the teaching standards in addition to the benefits of Lahore Technology Park destined to bring in World class Universities in Pakistan.

Dr. Umar Saif presented memento to the CM as a token of appreciation for his dedicated contribution towards the establishment of ITU. The CM awarded shields in recognition to the services rendered by the ITU Registrar Mr. Zaheer Sarwar, Director Academics Ms. Farzana Shahid, Treasurer Mr. Tarrar and the Deans of the University. The GM Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) Ms. Maira Ali elucidated the salient features of the main campus and informed that the State of the Art purpose built main Campus of Pakistan’s first focused research University would be built at the cost of Rs.5.2 billion.

