Education is safe

I would like to appreciate the relevant authorities for arresting a group of six militants who were about to launch an attack on a girl-school and women’s college in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer district the other day. According to a report the group had planned to target schools being run under the Aga Khan Schools System and the women degree college at Ghakuch the news further disclosed that the group was also behind burning of two schools in 2016 and 2017.

It is believed that terrorists know importance of education, that’s why they are always looking for the opportunity to destroy the educational institutions. Earlier this month, in Diamer district the terrorists attacked and destroyed 12 educational institutions and now their this plan has sufficiently proved that they {terrorists} do not want our nation to develop and progress. As a citizen, I believe that the concerned authorities burn midnight oil to bring those all behind bar who are involved in such cruel plans.

AB BALOCH

Via email

