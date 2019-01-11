Education is govt top priority: Chairman NCHD

Staff Reporter

“Education being the basis of human civilizations, benefits societies in many ways, as a major driver for economic growth and human development, empowers individuals by giving a better understanding for living a healthy, prosperous and peaceful life. People who are illiterates lack decision making power and are less likely to participate in civic life.

Hence, human indicators are all linked with education. We need to introduce education as an element for improving human indicators; we can say education plays a vital role in improving human indicators”. This was observed by chairman National Commission for Human Development while addressing to the NCHD management in a briefing meeting at his joining, which was attended by all the head of departments at Head office, here today.

Col. (Retd) Amirullah Marwat joined National Commission for Human Development as chairman, today. He belongs to district Laki Marwat of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw. He did his MBBS from Khyber Medical College Peshawar and served in army for 28 years. He served in PAF Hospital Islamabad and NUST University as well. He had also worked as chairman Standing Committee on Federal Education and professional Training. He was also elected as Member National Assembly from NA-27 Constituency on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ticket.

Chairman National Commission for Human Development said that, though government of Pakistan has taken steps to improve education by increasing enrollment and provision of educational facilities. Efforts taken in the past were not enough as governments were only working for formal education whereas non-formal and literacy was being ignored, he maintained. Current government is launching massive Education Campaign taking a fast track initiative for formal and non-formal education to increase literacy rate of Pakistan, he informed.

