Education is a lifelong affair: Shamshad

Staff Reporter

Former Finance Minister and Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, former Finance Minister has said that in the prevailing scenario, education does not end with acquiring a degree; it is a lifelong affair exploring new horizons, and broadening of the vision, marching on a never-ending journey towards new frontiers of knowledge.

He stated this while speaking as chief guest at Convocation of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) held here at Convention Centre on Thursday.

During the ceremony, 867 graduates including BBA, MBA, BS, MS and PhD in the fields of Management Sciences, Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Engineering Management, Project Management, Computer Science and Bioinformatics were awarded degrees.

Renowned atomic scientist Prof. Dr. Inam ur Rehman was the guest of Honour on the occasion while Chancellor CUST Mian Amer Mahmood presided over the Convocation.

Vice Chancellor CUST, Dr Mansoor Ahmed in his welcome address congratulated students and their parents for their presence in this memorable and happy occasion and declared this event as a significant milestone in the lives of graduates.

Share on: WhatsApp