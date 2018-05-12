Education in digital age

With many of the challenges facing our world in this digital age, one thing that demands precise attention is the fact that our education trends need to be revised in Pakistan because in the age of robots, schools are teaching our children to be redundant. Our education system unknowingly discourages virtues like creativity, empathy and curiosity that make us human and instead of building upon these innate virtues to create a change that may guarantee true connection that ironically this age of connectivity miserably fails to offer; we teach young minds to race with robots.

Today, science, technology, engineering and maths dominate our educational landscape but what we forget is that if STEM promises us knowledge then we need humanities to communicate that knowledge. Our education system should integrate STEM and humanities in order to produce minds that would not only ascertain development but that of a sustainable kind. Concerned authorities ought to create an enabling environment in our schools for these virtues where they can flourish.

ASILA GOLANI

Karachi

