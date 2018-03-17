Education in Balochistan

Education is not all about studying and getting high marks. It is a way to discover things we don’t know about and increase our knowledge. Educated people have the ability to differentiate between right and wrong and are aware of their responsibilities in society. A person getting education is not only gaining something, but also contributing to the growth of a nation. It is an inner light through which we can enlighten the world around us. “Without education, a person is like a bird without wings.”

Despite an education emergency imposed by the provincial government, according to some data, 963 schools out of over 13,000 schools in Balochistan have yet to be made functional. Balochistan Education Secretary Sha-ul-Haq has said that lack of buildings and teachers are the main reasons. Though the number of out-of-school children has gone down from last year’s 24 million to 22.6 million, the statistics still paint a gloomy picture. Balochistan tops the list of out-of-school children in the country with 66 percent. A report by Pakistan Education Atlas 2016, says that 36,408 primary schools are being run by one teacher only as well as lack of textbooks and libraries is felt immensely. Additionally, there is a shortage of electricity, drinking water and school furniture.

A survey in 2015 by ASER revealed that in Balochistan more than 60 percent of class five students cannot read English books for grade 2 and 55 percent cannot read Urdu books of class 2! “I feel disappointed that I am a pauper but my sons will be the same because our dreams are being crushed by poverty,” said a 25-year-old man. Recently Alif Ailaan rallied in Panjgur for the promotion of education reforms. It focused on encouraging the government to make education a priority. Government can build schools, improve standards and get teachers into classrooms.

MUNAJ GUL MUHAMMAD

Turbat, Kech

