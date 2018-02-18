Education in Balochistan

Education is the basic need for the development of any society. Lack of it causes backwardness, ignorance and many other ills. A better education generates ideas. What about Balochistan? Let’s have a glance over Balochistan through the short history of schools there.

Balochistan is the biggest province of Pakistan geographically by covering 43% of the landmass. But the educational system in the province is the worst with only 12,500 primary, middle and high schools. Unfortunately, from these schools, more than 7,000 schools are of only a single room with a single teacher. And many of the remaining schools are suffering by having no classrooms and teachers.

The male literacy rate in the province is 39% and female is 29% only which is counted as the worst literacy rate in the country. Nearly 66% of the children in the age of 5 to 16 are out of school and enrolled in workplaces due to poverty. With these circumstances, we can only predict a dark night for the province. Therefore, the authorities are requested to take some benevolent steps for the welfare of the people of Balochistan in terms of education.

ALI JAN

Kech

