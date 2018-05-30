Education in Balochistan

Balochistan, the most contributing province of Pakistan, has been facing manifold problems, but poor education system is on top of them all. Balochistan’s children are always left in the lurch to suffer; most of the poor students are unable to get a quality education, for they lack bags, books, uniforms and other needed things because of poverty.

Furthermore, the teachers are pressuring and torturing the students for doing pity mistakes. There are a lot of teachers who had forgotten their professional duty. In most of the government schools students are being mentally and physically unwell due to high pressure works. Thus, this is my humble request to the Chief Minister of Balochistan to arrange visits of high-ups to schools so that situation in schools may improve to some extent.

NABEELA IQBAL

Kech

Related