Education important to address violence in society: PM

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said focus education and economic prosperity were important to address the problems relating to violence in the society.

The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of students from Headstart School during their visit to the PM Office.

The interaction with the students was part of the initiative to invite young leaders and students from various public and private sector institutes, all across the country, to the Prime Minister’s Office, brief them about the working of the highest office of the government and to provide them an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said the government was taking all possible steps including legislative measures for the protection of vulnerable segments of society.

He said steps were being taken to curb incidents of domestic violence and to protect vulnerable communities like transgenders.

The Prime Minister had a candid discussion with the visiting students who raised questions on host of issues ranging from the political issues to the foreign policy matters and from economic issues to various social issues.

Responding to a question about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the Prime Minister said the project with its connectivity infrastructure and industrial development would not only provide easiest connectivity to the entire region especially to the western China and the Central Asian republic, but would also generate huge economic and employment opportunities for the people of the country.

On challenges faced by the country on international front, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan was actively engaged with the international community to highlight its viewpoint on various issues.

Discussing economic issues, the Prime Minister said that the government was making every effort to strengthen economy through putting in place businesses friendly policy regime and attracting greater investments in various sectors. He said that a large market and a growing economy of the country was attracting the international community and investors to undertake profitable business ventures in the country.

Talking about overall situation, the Prime Minister noted that marked improvement can be seen in various areas since the PML-N government took over power in 2013. He said that the achievements and the progress made during the present tenure of the PML-N government surpasses any period of the past. He said the PML-N government had delivered and fulfilled its promises made to the people of the country.—APP

Related