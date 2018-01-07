Education, healthcare, potable water priority of PML-N govt: Lawmakers

Staff Reporter

Lawmakers Saturday said the PML-N government was paying special attention on education, healthcare and provision of clean drinking water as well as different social sectors.

Talking to media, the lawmakers said Punjab government had presented a wonderful budget for financial year 2017-18 and maintained that it would ensure balanced and speedy development.

MPA Sardar Qaiser Abbas Khan Magsi said record funds had been allocated for rural and less developed areas of the province. He said government had earmarked historic resources for improving life standard of the people belonging to southern Punjab.

Sardar said it was heartening that ratio of development funds was much more as compared with population of the southern Punjab. “Clean drinking water programme has been initiated in all tehsils of southern Punjab with an amount of Rs25 billion,” he added. He said work on Khanewal-Lodhran road had been started with an amount of Rs22 billion. Meanwhile, Muzaffargarh-DG Khan dual carriageway would be completed this year with a cost of Rs17 billion.

MPA Chaudhry Mohsin Ashraf said implementation on huge annual development programme amounting Rs635 billion would usher in a new era of development and prosperity.

He said merit, transparency and honesty based culture had been promoted, while menace of nepotism, corruption and illegal gratification had been eliminated from the society.

To a question, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, journey of public service had been furthered. MPA Majid Zahoor said projects had been completed despite obstacles with quality and speed, while the ‘sit-ins party’ put the journey of national development at stake for personal gains. It conspired against national development and prosperity and ignored the interests of 20 crore people of the country.

MPA Pir Ghulam Farid said no opponent could put finger at development projects carried out by the PML-N government, adding destinations become easy when one moves on with honesty, passion and determination.”The last four years of the PML-N government is the story of these pure emotions”, he added. He said political elements, who obstructed development and prosperity through their negative politics had been fully exposed.

Farid said PML-N government would win the next elections because it has served the people selflessly. The agenda of public service had been furthered as a sacred mission by PML-N government, he added.