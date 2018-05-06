Education, health prioritised in Balochistan budget: Bizenjo

Quetta

Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said incumbent government has allocated special funds for provision of standard education, better health care and clean drinking water facility throughout province in current budget, mounting these sectors would restore public confidence on government.

He expressed these views while addressing the news conference along with Chairman Khuzdar district Agha Shakeel Ahmad Durrani at Agha House Khuzdar. The CM said that Chief of Jhalawan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri and District Chairman Khuzdar Agha Shakeel Ahmad Durani are our elders and we respect their all opinions and suggestions. The CM said that more money has been allocated for construction and renovation of primary schools in the province, no school in the province would remain without ceiling, He added.

He further said that government is trying to improve the basic infrastructure of educational institutions in all districts of Balochistan and Rs.1 billion have been allocated for training of lecturers and professors, in order to enhance their teaching and research skills. Similarly, the health sector has been given more importance, the provincial government has allotted funds to improve the condition of hospitals to provide healthier treatment facilities to public, He added.

The CM said that clean drinking water schemes have also been given priority in the budget. The CM said that in the past, former schemes were given another name and new funds were allocated to the same projects, public was fooled. The CM said that in the current budget funds would be allocated to new development projects only, with aim to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

In response to a question, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that the next budget would be presented on May 11 in the Balochistan Assembly. The current budget is designed to address the basic needs of the people, He added. Answering a question, He said that orders/appointments of 413 candidates through National Testing Service (NTS) would be made in the next two to three days.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, while talking to media said that the restoration of peace and security is the top most priority of the provincial government. District Chairman Khuzdar Agha Shakil Ahmed Durrani while talking to media said that the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and his colleagues has long been in compliance with us, today he is here, we are grateful to them.—APP