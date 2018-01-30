Education is fundamental to establishment of peace, development: Baligh

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has said that the education is fundamental to the establishment of peace and development.

The Federal Minister was addressing the two-days International Conference on the Role of Muslims in the Contemporary Age jointly organized by University of Lahore, International Universities Council and International Union of Muslim Scholars here at Islamabad Club on Tuesday. The heads of number of universities, academicians and senior scholars from the Muslim countries are participating in the conference.

He said the government of Pakistan is fully focused on obtaining universal literacy in the country and also meeting the national goal set for higher education. He said that Muslims today are facing challenges and terrorism is one of the challenges. Pakistan has played a lead role against terrorism and succeeded in rolling back terrorism and bringing peace.

The Federal Minister said it is time for the Islamic countries to put their resources, both human and finances towards achieving the cherished goal of peace, harmony, development and security in the world. The Muslim countries will also have to link up with the larger world to accomplish the common goals and develop capacity for this purpose.

Baligh Ur Rehman said that Muslims will have to focus on education and equip themselves with modern technologies and skills. He said that we will have to inculcate in our students habit of reading to make them life-long learners. He said we need to focus on character building of our students so that they could be able to differentiate between right and wrong.

The Federal Minister said that present government is focusing on the promotion of quality education in the country and raised funding for education sector. The Federal Minister congratulated the University of Lahore, the Internal Universities Council and International Union of Muslim Scholars for organizing the international conference in Islamabad.

He hoped that this gathering of scholars, academicians, diplomats, and ulema will come up with a way forward and suggest actionable strategy on how the Muslims should position themselves in the present networked and fast moving world.

Orignally published by NNI