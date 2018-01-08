Education for girls

I really appreciate those countries, societies and parents who allow their daughters to get education without any hindrance. However, it hurts me to say that some parents don’t allow their daughters and girls to get education. Because there are many reasons and one of the main reasons is they are afraid of prevailing atmosphere in the society.

Such fears are unfounded and they must realise that education gives one confidence, mental growth and vision. I want to request all parents to please allow your girls and daughters to get education.

TAHIRA AB GAHFOOR

Turbat

