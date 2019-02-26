Education faces steep fall

The fall of a nation only requires poor education. As per The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), 47 per cent children at primary level are unable to recognise words, they neither can differentiate between two English alphabets nor do they can read an Urdu sentence. The situation is very alarming. In previous government’s tenure, some development took place and new buildings and other required facilities like toilets and potable water were provided to the children. Those steps are indeed appreciated yet the most needed thing for Pakistan is quality education, not buildings. Unfortunately, previous governments didn’t pay an iota of attention to improve quality of teachers and education. Now we are swiftly deteriorating in education sector. Present government seems to have serious concern for poor education system. They should pay heed to the quality of education besides providing facilities. The centuries old system of education and trend of objective type paper that impede students’ analytical skills should be changed as soon as possible. I request concerned authorities to take immediate steps to alter the current obsolete system of education and introduce a dynamic education system that produces students of robust character and having compatibility with the needs of time.

ALI HASSAN.

Mandi Bhauddin

