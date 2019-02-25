Education emergency

Education is an essential element for prosperity of a nation but we find lack of such facilities in Balochistan. Balochistan has least number of primary, middle and high schools than other provinces. A report of Alif Ailan quotes that Balochistan has 11,627 primary schools, 1271 middle and 947 high schools that are very less for a vast territory with around 12 million people.

On the other hand, in above mentioned schools, absentee teachers make it even tougher for the poor children to continue their education. Even with a very dull educational background when some of the students survive to go to the next stage, they fall in clearing entry tests which are taken before their admissions in colleges and universities. As a result, it is very important to tackle the critical issue of Balochistan and provide more schools with the assurance of regular teaching faculties.

NASREEN ANWAR

Via email

