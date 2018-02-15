Education department starts enrollment campaign

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

“Education is the fundamental right of every child to unfold their dreams, talent and desires. Providing free education is responsibility of the government”, said District Education Officer Sherani Lal Jan Musakhail, who was chairing a meeting regarding enrollment campaign in Sherani district. Those in attendance were including DEO Taza Khan Nasar, DDO Gul Shah Khan Mandokhail, EDI Abdul Rahim Sherani, Clusters’ Head Muhammad Ayoub Sherani, Qazi Sarwer Barozai, Muhammad Noor Sherani, Education Support Program (ESP) representative Khalid Kakar, Asghar Sherani, Saeedullah Hariphal and Assistant Abdul Hanan Hariphal.

Education officers on the occasion said that the objective of the campaign was to create awareness among the people to enroll their children and persuade teachers to ensure their presence in schools. “Press conferences, seminars and walks would be conducted in this regard besides holding meetings with community members”. They vowed. Highlighting the importance of education and children’s enrollment in schools they said that the destiny of a nation can be changed by imparting modern education to the new generation as promotion of education was essential for achieving the goal of progress and prosperity. They said.

“The enrollment campaign not only helps in increasing the enrollment of children in school but also leads to reduction in the drop-out rate in the area,” they added. It is worth mentioning that Sherani district is one of those districts in the province where drop-out rate in schools is high and schools in the rural areas of the newly-built district also lack basic facilities. According to Alif Ailan ranking sheet majority of the schools are shelter less, having no wash facilities, without electricity.