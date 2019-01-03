Education department issues appointment orders of 58 teachers

Peshawar

Education department on Wednesday issued appointment orders of 58 teachers in different categories after Peshawar High Court (PHC) vacate stay order on these posts.

According to the details, professional degree holders had filed a petition against the NTS test for teachers post and obtained stay order last year and recently their petition was rejected by PHC.

The recruitment process and appointment order of selected candidates after NTS test was delayed following litigation.

Education department conducted the NTS test for different cadres during early 2018, which was delayed when professional degree holders got stay orders from PHC against the induction of new teachers through NTS.

Now the district education office has issued the orders of 58 teachers of Physical Education Teachers (PET), Certified Teacher (CT) and Drawing Master (DM) categories.

The newly appointed teachers have expressed joy and happiness over receiving appointment orders.—APP

