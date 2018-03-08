Education crucial commodity for everyone: Jhagra

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the present day demands have made education as a crucial commodity for every human being to live with dignity. Keeping in view this fact the Government was striving hard to promote quality education by improving learning outcomes and ensuring access to better educational facilities across the country, he added. This he said while speaking as chief guest at inaugural ceremony of newly built Abbottabad Campus of the City School, on Wednesday.

Ms. Shireen Jawaid, the Regional Director, Peter, Manager Studies and Ms Tehmina Afridi, Principal of the school also spoke on the occasion and highlighted achievements, activities and future plans of the institution while Mrs. Wassem, Director Curriculum, Ms. Maryam Imran, Director Coordination and Ms. Amna Salik, the Network Head were also present. The function was largely attended by the faculty members, parents and student, as well as civil officers, educationists and together with prominent figures, dignitaries of the city.

Congratulating the faculty and students on opening of new campus of the school the Governor remarked “this addition to the private schools will certainly prove a welcoming contribution towards expansion of quality education in Hazara Region”. He said that education plays a pivotal role in the progress of nations and considering education as the most essential criteria for individual and collective development as well as a tool that shapes our future generations, the Government was according due priority to education sector.

He further added that being part of the present day globalized world we cannot ignore the importance of universally accepted standards of teaching skills and learning practices. Emphasizing the need to bring the education curriculum at the desired level, Mr. Jhagra said, we have to keep pace with the developed world.