Education crisis

Pakistan is a country with a thick population; a report ranks

Pakistan the sixth largest populated country of the world whereas its educational crisis are out of one’s thoughts. The out-of- school children ratio is very high. According to a media report, almost 25 million children are out of school; 70pc children from Balochistan have no access to daily classes, 58pc in (erstwhile) FATA are away from school, every third child in Sindh is deprived of education, above 1.8 million children in KP are reported to quit their education and over 11 million children in Punjab are apart from education by doing jobs for little money to run their families. Whereas 75% female students of the country are said to be out of school because of very less female schools near their homes. From them, 49% survive till high school but fail to pursue further. In fact, we lack middle and high schools near our home which begets more problems for the transportation of the female students. It is caused because of poverty which throws various hurdles on the ways of the poor students. Unfortunately, government schools have no access to governmental transportation and the local cars demand for more than 1,000 per student monthly. In such cases, how come the poor, who do not afford to have three times of food, afford to have more than two female children educated? We are solely availed with free textbooks from the government, but what about the yearly fee which is taken even in government-owned schools, exam fee, school notebooks and other necessary stuff of school?

ALI JAN MAQSOOD

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp