Only education can help empower women: Dr Agha

Staff Reporter

Education is the only way to empower women and to raise their status in society. Unless we educate our girls, they will continue to suffer in rapes, gang rapes, acid attacks and domestic violence. This was stated by Chairperson Costed Implementation Plan for Family Planning 2020, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, while addressing an awareness seminar to mark “Adolescent Health and Life Skill Based Education” organized by the Dow University of Health Science (DUHS) here Wednesday.

The Chairperson Costed Implementation Plan for FP 2020 Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said the importance of family planning for improving development indicators of Pakistan and also for improving women and children’s’ health and for reducing maternal and child mortality.

She advised medical students to not just counsel their patients about a Planned Parenthood but also think about their own lives so that they could know when they are ready to have families, how many children they would have, the way they would like to bring up their children and learn to be responsible parents in future.

She said the Sindh is the first province to have passed the Child Marriage Law and increased the girls’ age of marriage to 18.

Dr Sadia Pal, Vice President of Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan, talked about population overload in Pakistan and said we are a sixth most populous country in the world but by 2050 we are expected to become the 4th most populous country after China, India and USA.

We need to promote family planning counseling and services, particularly postpartum family planning to improve our CPR and reduce unmet need and improve the health of women and children, she added. These are huge area wise countries whereas we are a small country but our population will be at par with them, while we are already short of resources like water, food, electricity, jobs and health infrastructure. “Our maternal mortality is one of the highest in the world and contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) is only 35 percent, she said, adding, “We have an unmet need for contraceptive services of 20 percent.”